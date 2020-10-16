The Keys Cougars fell to 2-5 after a 21-14 loss at Roland Thursday night. Roland broke a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter to seal the win with 2:30 left in the game.
The 21 points allowed by the Keys defense is the most allowed since losing to Vian three weeks prior. The Cougars held Roland scoreless in the second half until late in the game after Keys trailed 14-6 at halftime.
“We had our opportunities to win,” said Head Coach Adam Hass.
Roland’s go-ahead touchdown was set up by a Keys high snap on a punt attempt. The Rangers recovered the ball on the Cougars’ twenty yard line. Roland also blocked a Keys punt attempt in the first quarter.
“We had some dropped passes, high passes, injuries and a new long snapper,” said Hass.
Keys is not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The Cougars will need to win two of their remaining three games.
“Two of those three games are at home so that will help,” said Hass.
The Cougars host Spiro next Friday. The Bulldogs come into the game at 5-1 with their only loss suffered by Cascia Hall who upset Vian earlier this season. Spiro beat Heavener 42-0 Thursday night in Spiro. Warner and Cascia Hall will round out the regular season for Keys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.