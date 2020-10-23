PARK HILL -- The Keys Cougars fall to 2-6 after losing to Spiro, 14-3, Friday at Jerry Hood Field in Park Hill.
The Cougar defense did all they could to contain the speed and athleticism of the Bulldog offense.
"They are more dynamic offensively than any other team we have faced," Said Head Coach Adam Hass
Keys trailed 7-3 at halftime but had opportunities to either take the lead or be tied. Lane Taylor connected with Garren Barnes for a five yard pass in the end zone that was negated by a holding penalty.
Taylor found Garrett Glory on third down to advance the ball to the Spiro two yard line on third down after the penalty. Head Coach Adam Hass elected to go for the touchdown on fourth and goal and Lane Taylor was stopped inside the one yard line.
Gage Barnes connected on a 42 yard field goal to put Keys on the board first with 9:29 left until halftime. Spiro answered with a Nick Johnson touchdown run less than a minute later to take the lead 7-3.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. Nick Johnson connected with Brandon Hammontree for a 39 yard score halfway through the fourth quarter to extend Spiro's lead 14-3.
Keys turned the ball over on downs in their next possession with 3:22 showing on the clock. Spiro kept the ball on the ground to end the game.
Spiro moves to 6-1 and will face Vian next week. Both Vian and Spiro's only losses have come to Cascia Hall who will visit Keys to end the regular season.
Keys will travel to Panama next Friday. The Razorbacks come into the game with a 3-5 record and a 49-6 loss to avian Friday night.
