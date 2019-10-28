Keys competed in the cross country 3A OSSAA State Championship Saturday afternoon in Shawnee. The girls finished 11th out of the 21 competitors and the boys finished 19th.
Sierra Winkler ran the fastest of the girls with a 14:08.28 total time over the 3,200 meter run. Ashlynn Berry ran the team's second fastest time with a 14:21.65 finish. Savana Winkler ran a 14:24.66 time, the team's third fastest time.
The boys top three runners at the state meet are all freshmen: Cooper Hamilton, Reed Trimble and Grant Stricker. Hamilton, who played in the football team's 34-0 blowout win against Panama the night before, finished the 5K with a time of 20:37.01. Trimble and Stricker finished with times of 20:40.24 and 20:54.19.
Going into the season, head coach Greg Barnes set a goal to be a top 10 team in the state. The teams finished just outside of their goal, but competing in the state meet was an achievement for Barnes and his teams.
Barnes said that the teams, specifically the boys team, will look to improve heading into next season. The boys team is comprised of mostly basketball players who followed Barnes, the school's boys basketball head coach, and had not previously competed in any state meets.
"When you pull in there, it's kind of overwhelming," said Barnes. "There's busses everywhere, there's people everywhere, the atmosphere is a lot more than they realized. These kids with their determination and to see where they placed, they're not going to be satisfied and want to do better than they did this year. Those two things alone, their desire to do better and getting to see the atmosphere, will push them to put in more time and want to do better."
