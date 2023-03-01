The Keys Cougars' hardballers ended last season at 19-13. They lost 4-3 in the State semi-finals, one of the top four teams. They want more this year.
They weren't hit that hard by graduation, although what they did lose were important cogs in the wheel. Lane Taylor, center fielder and cleanup hitter, is gone. Bruce Miller, one of the Cougars' top pitchers last year, is gone. Nate Edens, who played just about everywhere on the field, is gone.
Coming back this year is Coach Nick Zodrow's No. 1 arm, Reed Trimble, who takes care of shortstop when not on the mound. Trenton Nichols is also one of the top pitchers, and can play a number of different positions.
"We should have a pretty good chance to make a good run," Zodrow said. "It'll be a lot like last year, I'll bring so many guys in from basketball, and it will take us almost a month to remember how to play baseball. Last year, I looked up near the end of March, and saw our record, and I wondered what was going on. But then, we started putting it all together, and it turned out pretty good."
Setting the normal starting defense, Logan Little will be the starting catcher, but will also be one of the top pitchers.
First base looks to be either Bronc Quetone or Grant Stricker. Zodrow said Quetone would probably have to play some third base, or even second base.
Trimble returns as the starting shortstop when not pitching, and freshman Tae Muskrat-Flynn will probably be the other middle infielder to fill in for some who are on the mound.
Nichols played some shortstop and some third base last year, so Zodrow said he will be moving pieces around early, trying to see what piece fits where to complete the puzzle.
Cooper Hamilton will anchor the outfield in center field, and probably be batting leadoff, Zodrow said.
"Coop has good speed, has good bat control, and he runs the bases extremely well," Zodrow said.
Nichols will probably start in left field, as he did most of last year. Zodrow said Nichols reads the ball very well, and is really good in left field.
Levi Gamble can play some first base or outfield.
"We have a bunch of interchangeable parts," Zodrow said. "I guess that's why they hired me, to try to put the parts together where they fit into a team."
The Cougars don't have any left-handed pitchers, but have several batters who swing from the south side.
Zodrow said all three top pitchers are a lot alike. Trimble, Little, and Nichols all throw hard, and have good control. Trimble and Little have good breaking stuff, but Trimble has an edge on speed. Zodrow said in the playoffs last year, Trimble was close to the 90 mph mark.
The Cougars will run the bases whenever possible. Hamilton has a high on-base percentage, and he has a high base-running IQ, Zodrow said.
The Cougars could send several left-handed batters in a row to the plate, including, not in any particular order: Trimble, Quetone, and Little. Quetone has been known to drag bunt at times, often beating out the throw.
Zodrow said the Cougars won't hang their hopes on the long ball. He said they will rely more on base hits, and running the bases.
Zodrow is the assistant boys' basketball coach, and Greg Barnes is the head coach. In baseball this year, Zodrow is the head coach, and Barnes will be his assistant. A third coach will be Hunter Staton, a former Cougar, who is doing his final internship at Keys.
With several players still in basketball, the Cougars have already had to push the start of their season back.
"And we're hoping to have to push it back even more," Zodrow said.
The Cougars basketball team is still playing, and will face Westville March 2, at 3 p.m., at Verdigris, in the first round of Area Playoffs.
"We're anxious to get on the field," Zodrow said, "but we want to stay in basketball all the way through the State Championship game."
