The Keys Cougars took their game on the road to Central Sallisaw Jan. 10, and promptly laid a 46-32 whipping on the host Tigers.
The game was never really close, although the gap at halftime was two, 17-15.
The Cougars rode a six-point first quarter by Josiah Wolff, and four by Garin Barnes to a 10-4 lead after eight minutes,
Reed Trimble scored the only Keys points in the second period, seven, which allowed Central to pull to within two.
In the third quarter, the Cougars doubled the Central Tigers, 16-8, to take a 33-23 lead into the final period. They cruised through that one too, 13-9; claiming the 46-32 victory.
Trenton Nichols didn’t score in the first half, but made up for it in the second, blistering the nets for 16 points. Wolff added two points in the fourth to boost his total to eight. Trimble finished with seven, all in the second period. Barnes upped his total to six with a basket in the fourth, Joe Green had five points, all in the third, and Colton Combs and Tae Muskrat each had a two-point bucket in the third.
The Cougars were 75% at the free throw line, making six of their eight attempts.
Keys varsity basketball will be in action again on Thursday, Jan. 11 against Howe with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.
They will travel to Vian on Friday, Jan. 13, with girls playing at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.
