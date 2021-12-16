Keys Cougars fend off determined Sequoyah Indians

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.