Keys Cougars fend off determined Sequoyah Indians

Take two high school basketball teams located five miles apart, many work together, go to church together, throw them together on the basketball court, then sit back and watch the fun.
That’s exactly what happened in The Place Where They Play, on the campus of Sequoyah High School, Thursday night, when the Keys Cougars came to town to face the Sequoyah Indians. After 32 harrowing gameclock minutes, Keys Coach Greg Barnes said he could finally breathe. His Cougars had to play from behind throughout most of the game, but they responded in the fourth, and picked up their fifth victory, 46-39.
Keys took an early lead, finishing the first quarter with an 11-5
lead. For the next 16 minutes of play, the Indians looked as if they
were enroute to an upset, notching a 22-17 lead by halftime, and
maintaining that margin, 33-28, as the final quarter began.
As Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker said after the game, the Indians ”…kinda deflated in the second half.” The fourth quarter defined that statement, as Sequoyah only managed six point, while allowing the Cougars to pour in 18 to take the lead and the victory.
Keys’ Levi Hood led all scorers with 15 points, while teammate Trenton Nichols joined him in double figures with 14. Other Cougars contributing to the scoring included: Garin Barnes 8, Reed Trimble 4, Lane Taylor 3, and Jagger Hall 2.
Sequoyah was led by Alex Elizondo with 11, and Brody Young with 10.
Kellan Holmes, who drew double coverage most of the night, finished with 8, Jaylen Harvey had four, and Kobe Rider and Jake Brown each scored six.
Barnes said his Cougars didn’t play pretty, but they did play hard,
and beat a team that has a great tradition behind them. “It’s on their court, but our kids battled through it. We had Lane Taylor come off the bench and did a good job.
“Honestly, I think the biggest thing for us was, we were able to force the ball inside a bit, we were able to make some dribble penetration, and got to the foul line. We were 18-of-22 from the foul line,” he said. Barnes also flagged another player he feels will help them out before the season’s over. “I think Josiah Wolff is gonna give us some good help by the end of the season. He’s a pure shooter, and he play pretty good defense. We had him in there quite a bit tonight.
The 5-1 Cougars will take off the next five days, then will get back on the floor for practice. Their next game is Jan. 4, 2022, at home against Oktaha.
Sequoyah Coach Walker restated something he’d said earlier this year. “Nobody is trading schedules with us for a reason. We may be 1-6, but we’re not going to show up and play like a 1-6 team,” he said.
“Tonight I wish we’d finished that fourth quarter a little better. We
haven’t really had many leads to protect this year, and we didn’t
really know how to protect it. We’ll get better at that as the season goes along.”
The Indians will finish their 2021 half of this season at Claremore
Sequoyah on Friday night before Christmas break.
