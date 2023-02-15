On Jan. 12, the Howe Lions came to Keys and defeated the Cougars 43-41. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Cougars returned the favor, making the trip to Howe and defeating the Lions 43-33.
Keys opened up a 12-6 lead in the first quarter, and the game stayed about that close the rest of the way.
The Cougars bested Howe by two in the second period to boost their halftime lead to 25-17. Then the third quarter was played even-up at 8-8, leaving the Cougars with an eight-point lead, 33-25, going into the final eight minutes.
Howe tried, posting eight points, but the Keys' offense put up 10 for the final margin of victory.
Keys Coach Greg Barnes said he was happy to have seven different players score at least one basket.
"I feel like other teams can't just game-plan to stop one or two guys because we have other guys that will score," said Greg.
Garin Barnes led the Cougars with 13 points, including a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line. Trenton Nichols added 12 points, including 2-4 at the line, and Josiah Wolff, who has struggled at the line at times this season, nailed all five of his free throws on his way to nine points.
Reed Trimble made 3-of-4 at the line, and finished with three points. Tae Muskrat-Flynn, Joe Green, and Colton Combs each chipped in two points.
The Cougars were 14-of-17 from the charity stripe, for a very respectable 82.4%.
"I thought we did a reasonably good job of carrying out the game plan tonight on defense," said Greg. "Last time we played them, their big man inside hit us for 13 points. Tonight, we held him to four."
"We were aggressive on offense," he said, "attacking the paint, and as a result, we got to the foul line 17 times, and hit 14 of those."
The Cougars will spend the next three days preparing for District games against Tulsa Central, Feb. 18. The girls' game will start at 6 p.m., followed by the Cougars at 7:30 p.m. Keys is the host site for the District games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.