The date was March 20. The place was Keys baseball field. The event was Keysâ€™ baseball hosting Spiro.
The way baseball works is the visiting team bats first, then after making three outs, the home team bats until three outs are made. Thatâ€™s one inning, then it starts all over again.
By the time the Keys Cougars came to bat for the first time against Spiro, they were already behind 11-0. If there was anything good about that, it would have to be that Spiro earned almost all 11 of those runs. The Cougars committed just one error, and their pitchers walked just two Spiro batters. However, that didnâ€™t change the score. Spiro still led 11-0.
The Cougars attempted a comeback in the bottom of the first, but could only get two runs back, and that was the only runs the Cougars had in the game.
They only managed three hits in the game, but none of those came in the first. Reed Trimble, Quentin Berry, and Logan Little each singled in the game.
The Cougars will try to right the ship when they make the return trip to Spiro on March 22.
