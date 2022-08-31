Keys Cougars set to open at Gore

With the exception of the teams that played last week, Zero Week, football season officially starts this Friday. And, for the Keys Cougars, their season kicks off Friday, at 7:00 p.m., at Pirate Stadium in Gore.
The Cougars are all healthy, Coach Adam Hass said, and although he didn't exactly say the words, he tacitly indicated they were eager to hit someone other than each other.
The Cougars are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances. Two years ago, they got to the third round, and last season they lost in round one. This season, according to Hass, in an interview a few weeks ago, as well as some of the senior Cougars, they are expecting to be in the playoffs again this year, hopefully deeper than before.
Hass said the Gore Pirates are coached well. "The head coach of the Pirates is Brandon Tyler," he said, "and they are coached very well. They have a lot of seniors, a lot of experience, and there's a lot of tradition at Gore."
As far as the makeup of the team, "…they're really the total package," Hass said. "They have size, speed, athleticism, just about everything.
"On offense, they do a little bit of it all," he continued. "Knowing the history of the Gore Pirates, they're liable to be in about anything, offensively."
He said the Cougars haven't really changed much from when practice started a few weeks ago. "We've just been taking it one day at a time," Hass said, "and we're still just taking it one day at a time, focusing on getting better each day, that's what we've tried for from the beginning, and that's what we're still doing. That's kinda our focus."
The Cougars will have senior Colton Combs at quarterback. At tailback will be Cooper Hamilton (Sr), and the wide receivers will be Garrett Glory (Sr), Bronc Quetone (Sr), and Treveon Guthrie (Fr).
The down linemen will be: tight end Rylee Blair (Sr), center Austin Davis (Jr), left guard Eli Scott (Jr), left tackle Adden Shaw (So), right guard Garrett Murphy (So), and right tackle Izaiah Granan (Sr).
Doing the deep snapping will be Stanley Adamson (Jr), the holder will be either Combs or Guthrie, and the kickers are Combs and Scott.
On the other side of the ball, on defense, will be defensive ends Murphy and Scott, and noseguard Levi Kellner (Jr) on the line. Behind them, look for linebackers Blair, Davis, and Adamson.
The five-man defensive backfield, including cornerbacks and safeties, are Hamilton, Glory, Ryan Kirk (Fr), Quetone, and Combs. The punter is Combs.
The Cougars are well covered at kick returners. "We have Garrett Glory and Cooper Hamilton," Hass said. "There's a lot of speed there, but in a head-to-head, Hamilton is faster."
Hass said the Cougars haven't been working on anything extra, a surprise, for instance, for Friday's game.
"No, we've just been working on being better at what we do," he said. "That's been our goal from the start, and that's what we're going to keep doing.
"Friday night against the Gore Pirates, I expect a very physical, very hard fought game," he said.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. The temperature for kickoff time is expected to be in the low 80s, with a 10 percent chance of precipitation, and very little breeze. In other words, it should be a great night for football.
The rest of the Keys Cougars' roster includes:
Senior James Periman
Juniors Aaron Murphy, Payton Williams, Wyatt Stepp, and Parker Keller.
Sophomores Greg Periman, Elijah Meadows, Ethan Scott, Nathan Rogers, and Clancey Quetone.
Freshmen Boomer Robinson, Levi Cobble, David Peterson, Jacob McClure, Justus Aguilar, Gabe Gillinger, Ricky Sharette, and Keeghan Carson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.