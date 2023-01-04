The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars traveled to Oktaha Tuesday, Jan. 3 and came home with a lopsided victory and defeat.
The Lady Cougars took it on the chin, losing to Oktaha by 40, 57-17. The Cougars doubled Oktaha plus one, 50-24.
There’s an old saying, "If you don’t shoot it, it won’t go in."
Sometimes, as in the case of the Lady Cougars, especially in the first quarter, even if they do shoot it, it won’t go in. The Lady Cougars could not get a single point on the board in the first quarter, but Oktaha did by scoring 19. The rest of the game was somewhat better, with the Lady Cougars scoring in the final three periods, but not enough to overcome Oktaha. All four quarters belonged to Oktaha, 19-0, 16-9, 16-6, and 16-2.
Just three Lady Cougars scored, Bailey Davis and Ashlyn Radomski each with seven, and Madison Hood with three.
The Keys boys avenged the Lady Cougars’ loss with a 50-24 shellacking of Oktaha. In fact, the Cougars scored as many points in the first half, 24, as Oktaha scored the entire game.
Keys built a small 13-10 lead in the first quarter, but began to put distance between themselves and their opponents in the second period, outscoring Oktaha 11-3 to take a 24-13 lead into halftime.
The Cougars continued the onslaught in the third, 17-2, then eased off in the fourth, playing even up 9-9.
Trenton Nichols led the Cougars with 13 points, including a trio of downtowners, and Garin Barnes also hit double figures with 10.Tae Muskrat and Reed Trimble each tossed in six, Austin Davis added five, Joe Green and Colton Combs each scored four, and Grant Stricker rounded out the scoring with two.
Next up for the Keys teams is the Warner Eagle Cherokee Classic on Jan. 5-7. The first round games will all be played at Warner Event Center, while some second round games will be played at Ronnie Hales Gym.
The Lady Cougars will play Eufaula in the first game of the tournament, Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. If they win, they play again on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. in WEC. If they lose, they play Friday at 7 p.m. in RHG.
The Cougar boys will play Spiro at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 in WEC. A win will put them in the WEC at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. A loss will send them to RHG at 5:30 p.m.
