The Keys Cougars (9-1) came out victorious Saturday night at the Warner Cherokee Classic, defeating Okay, 46-39 to clinch the Tournament Championship in Warner.
“[We] played great team defense tonight”, Keys head coach Greg Barnes said, “They got very few uncontested shots.“
The Cougars’ leading scorer was Trenton Nichols, who put up 19 points. Reed Trimble was the next leading scorer with 16. Garrin Barnes and Colton Combs had four points each, with Joe Green putting in three.
“All the guys fit their role well on offense, but tonight, Trenton and Reed really did a great job putting the ball in the basket”, Coach Barnes added.
Keys’ next game is on the road at Central in Sallisaw on Tuesday, January 10 at 7:30pm.
