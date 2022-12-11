Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river has begun rising this morning and is expected to continue rising to a crest of 9.2 feet tomorrow morning. This is above action stage but below flood stage. The river is expected to drop below action stage tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&