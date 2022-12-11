The Keys Cougars got a huge win Saturday night, dominating the Wagoner Bulldogs, 52-12, and capturing the JT Dixon Memorial Tournament Title at the Haskell basketball court Saturday night.
The Cougars dominated across the board throughout the game, holding Wagoner to no more than four points per quarter, and only one point in the fourth quarter.
Trenton Nichols was the leading scorer of the game, with 19 points, and was also named Tournament MVP.
Reed Trimble came up huge for the Cougars, adding 14 points. Josiah Wolff had six, Joe Green had four, Colton Combs added three points, and Grant Stricker, Garrin Barnes, and Austin Davis each had two points.
With the effort, the Cougars come home with the hardware after a hard-fought tournament.
The Keys Lady Cougars fought hard on Saturday in the JT Dixon Memorial Tournament Consolation Championship Game, but it wasn’t enough, and they fell to Haskell, 51-44.
Ashlyn Radomski carried the team today with 22 points. Bailey David added nine points, Elizabeth Holland put up six points, Erica Ward and Madison Hood contributed with four and three points, respectively.
Keys finishes the tournament in 4th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.