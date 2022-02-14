The Lady Cougars began the evening by defeating the visiting Central Lady Tigers, 57-27, then the Cougars took down the Central boys, 53-41.
The Lady Cougars: took a 12-11 lead on a three-point shot by Kylie Eubanks, from somewhere close to the Hwy. 82 bridge on Tenkiller Lake, ripped the net as the first quarter buzzer sounded.
From that point, the Lady Cougars outscored Central in every quarter, leading 32-19 at halftime, 45-23 at the end of the third period, and polishing off the win with a 12-4 fourth for the final margin of victory.
Seniors Kylie Eubanks and Sierra Winkler led Keys with 18 and 14, respectively.
Another senior, Kylie Stilwell, came in with eight, Hayden Thomas scored six, Jaedyn Scott had four, and Sarah Kelley and Allie Eubanks rounded out the scoring with three and two, respectively.
"It was Senior Night, so I started all five of my seniors," Coach Rick Kirkland said. "I was excited they all got to play together as a group tonight.
"We started out kinda slow, but that's kinda normal, being Senior Night, there's a lot of emotions going on," he continued. "I was proud of the fact that we played pretty good basketball.
"I thought all the girls did pretty well, and that helps us get ready for Districts, right here, Saturday," Kirkhart added.
The Lady Cougars will face Beggs Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
"Beggs has been playing well lately," Kirkhart said. "They play a 2-3 zone. They've had a tough year over there, but they're well-coached. It should be a good game."
The Cougars: had to battle throughout their game, finally mustering a four point lead, 23-19, as the teams went into the dressing room at halftime, thanks to a last-second Cougar layup.
The second half was more of the same, with neither team gaining much edge until about the time the fourth quarter began.
As the final eight minutes ticked off, the Cougars continued their relentless defense, and slowly began to wear the visiting Tigers down.
The final couple of minutes was mostly Central trying to chase the Cougars, and failing to catch them.
"We were able to spread the floor there at the end," Coach Greg Barnes said, "and keep the ball away from them."
Reed Trimble led all scorers with 15 points, the only Cougar in double figures. Not that it really mattered, because seven other Cougars pooled their points together to add up to the other 38.
Trenton Nichols, back from being out all last week, scored nine points, as did Garin Barnes. Michael Mose and Levi Hood each added six, Layne Taylor tossed in four, and Josiah Wolff and Colton Combs each finished with two.
"I thought we did a better job offensively tonight," Coach Barnes said. "We were able to get some nice backdoor cuts, and get some easy layups.
"The real positive was at the last when we spread the floor, we made the extra pass," he continued. "To me, that was very good."
Barnes said Beggs, at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, has a couple of big guys.
"They're pretty athletic, one kid, about 6-7,, he'll surprise you, he'll probably sign D-1 in football," he said.
"Shooting-wise, well, I just hope Beggs doesn't shoot well Saturday," he said.
Beggs boys come into the game at 10-8.
