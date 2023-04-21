The Keys Cougars dominated on day two of the Okmulgee tournament on Friday, April 21.
The Cougars bounced back from a tough first-day loss to win their first game of Friday 13-1 against Sequoyah. Keys followed that up with a 12-0 win over Okmulgee in its second game of the day. Between the two games, the Cougars played just six innings due to the mercy rule shortening the games.
In game one, Sequoyah got on the board first. Hayden Stewart drove in the lone Sequoyah run with a single to left field scoring Justin Tehee. Despite scoring first, the Indians would not manage another run.
After loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning, the Cougars scored four straight runs to take a 4-0 lead. Keys was not stopping in the bottom of the second inning either. A Reed Trimble walk followed by a pair of triples made the Cougars lead 6-0. Keys added two more runs to extend its lead to 8-0.
The game ended after the bottom of the third inning thanks to Keys scoring five more runs to end game one 13-1 in Keys' favor.
Cooper Hamilton led the way for the Cougars going three-for-three with three runners batted in, and one run scored. Tae Muskrat-Flynn added three RBIs on a two-for-three day.
The Cougars did not take their foot off the gas in game two against Okmugee.
Keys started the game to a rather unassuming start picking up just one run in the first inning. That runner came around after a Logan Little single brought in Trimble.
With two outs in the top of the second inning, the Cougars picked up a pair of runs on an error before another single from Little made the score 5-0.
With two outs and no runners on, Okmulgee looked as though they were about to shut down the Cougars. After back-to-back ground outs, Keys drew three straight walks to start its rally. With the bases loaded Keys hit four singles in five at-bats to secure the win 12-0.
Little led the way in game two going two-for-three with three RBIs, and one run scored. Trimbled added a pair of RBIs with his two-for-three day, while scoring three runs.
Keys will be back in action tomorrow on the final day of the Okmulgee Tournament.
