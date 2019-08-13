Keys dropped its second straight game to Westville to start the season in fastpitch action Tuesday in Westville.
Westville scored the game’s final 12 runs and went on to post a 14-1 win one day after defeating the Lady Cougars, 6-1, in Park Hill.
Keys’ lone run came in the second inning when Kylie Stilwell scored on an error.
Reagan Hammons had two of Keys’ four hits and the only extra-base hit on a double. Stilwell and Jaedynn Scott had the other two hits.
The Lady Jackets, sparked by Bailey Ross, pulled away in the third with five runs and added six more in the fourth. Ross had two hits, including a grand slam to center field with one out in the fourth. She finished with a game-high five RBIs.
Maggie Phillips allowed 14 runs, only four of which were earned, in four innings of work. Phillips registered two strikeouts and walked five. She gave up 10 hits.
Keys committed five errors, pushing its two-game total to 12.
The Lady Cougars will take on Hulbert at 4 p.m. Thursday in Vian on the opening day of the Big 8 Conference Tournament. They will also play Oktaha and Vian on Thursday.
Lady Cougars start season with home loss: Keys couldn’t get much going offensively and committed seven errors in a 6-1 season-opening loss Monday against Westville in fastpitch action at Park Hill.
The Lady Cougars were limited to two hits and scored their only run during the fourth inning.
Laine Forrest and Reagan Hammons each singled for Keys, both of those coming in the fourth. Forrest led off with a bunt single and later scored on Hammons’ RBI single to center field to get the Lady Cougars to within 4-1.
Bailey Ross was dominant from the pitcher’s circle for Westville. Ross collected 17 strikeouts over seven innings and did not issue a walk.
The Lady Jackets were led offensively by Kendra Wilkie, who went 2 for 4 and knocked in a pair of runs. Keeleigh Sanders, Karlee Jo Sellers and Timber Snyder also had two hits apiece.
