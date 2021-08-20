Keys drops three more games Friday

Keys lost all three of its games in the Keys Tournament on Friday at Northeastern State, dropping their record to 0-10 on the young season.
Keys dropped the first of three games to Chelsea, in a run rule final score of 13-2 through three innings. Keys, however, did jump out to a one run lead in the first inning.
Bailey Davis led things off with a single, then advanced all the way home after a couple of wild pitches. Keys got virtually nothing else going for them after one, getting only one more run and hit. Chelsea proceeded to score four runs in the bottom of the first off of two hit-by-pitches, two walks, two errors, and two hits.
Chelsea added nine more runs to their total in the bottom of the second, increasing their lead to 13-1 through two innings. Keys was only able to muster one hit, which was brought around to score after a couple of past balls to the catcher but were unable to muster any more than that. Leaving the final score to be 13-2 run rule through three.
Game two of the day showed a much scrappier Keys team. Keys jumped out to a three-run lead on Berryhill JV after the top half of the first. They then surrendered seven in the bottom half of the first, making the score 7-3 through one. Neither team could get anything going for the next two innings and entered the fourth inning with the same score.
Keys was able to muster up three more runs from four hits but that was all they could bring across, making the final score 6-7 in favor of Berryville JV. Game two saw Kylie Forrest lead the team with two RBI’s on one hit.
Despite dropping the first two, Keys head coach Nick Zodrow had some good things to say about his squad after the close loss.
“I was happy with how we played the second game,” said Zodrow. “We really just had one bad inning and that ended up costing us the game. We gave up seven in the bottom of the first and that ended up being too much to overcome. If we can just eliminate stuff like that, we will be a better team. We have to play more and get more reps and experience for this young team. The main goal is to keep getting better.”
Game three of three on the day saw another competitive output by this Keys team against Holland Hall. After giving up five runs in the top of the first, Keys responded with a five run half-inning of their own, making the score 5-5 through one. That would end up being all Keys was able to get across for the rest of the game, as they dropped their third and final of the day to Holland Hall with a score of 14-5. Kamy Green led the team with one RBI on one hit.
Keys next softball game will be at home on Monday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. against Sperry.
