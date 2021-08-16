PARK HILL — Keys suffered back-to-back home losses on Monday, dropping their record to 0-4 on the early season. Albeit, the scores were not close, head coach Nick Zodrow had some good things to say about his squad.
“The takeaway I had from this was that we never quit,” said Zodrow. “We are just learning right now with this young team. We have three freshmen, four sophomores and two seniors. Kansas is also obviously a very good team; we just need to play more and get a better feel of playing for these younger girls.”
Game one started hot for Kansas as they hit a three-run shot to right to get the score rolling and added a two-run single before the final out of the top of the first to make it 5-0. The second inning saw Keys retire all three without giving up any runs despite two walks from pitcher Jaedyn Scott.
Inning three was when the floodgates were opened, and Kansas scored eight runs on account of four walks, and three hits. Keys managed to score a run on a single from Jasmine Shaw and a groundout RBI before the final out of the third was accorded and the game was called due to run rule at a score of 13-1.
Game two started in similar fashion for Kansas as they benefited from 3 walks, 4 hit by pitches, 5 singles, and 1 error to put up 11 runs in the bottom of the first. Bottom of the second followed suit with four more runs for Kansas stemming from 3 walks, 4 singles, and an error to bring the score to 15-0. Keys was not able to get the bats rolling in game two, mustering just one hit through three innings. The score of game two would finish at 15-0.
Zodrow stressed that the most important thing to take from these two games is just to grow and learn from them.
“Our goal is just continuing to get better,” said Zodrow. “Our big deal is we just gotta start making the routine plays, nothing crazy. We’re not hung up on making the great plays, because if we make the routine plays then we give ourselves a chance to win some ball games. If not though, it gets ugly super quick. All we are focused on is getting better.”
Keys Cougars softball is scheduled for an away game against Kansas on Tuesday August 17th at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.