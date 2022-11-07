The Keys Elementary School Basketball Tournament got underway Monday, Nov. 7, and closed the first day after press deadline.
Eight teams are in the games, representing local schools Briggs, Grand View, Keys, and Woodall, as well as a Woodall Junior Varsity team, the Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club teams, and teams from Fort Gibson and Maryetta in Stilwell.
The tournament began with the Keys fifth- and sixth-grade Lady Cougars defeating the Grand View Lady Chargers, 31-2. In game two, the Keys boys defeated the Grand View boys, 28-19.
The Briggs Maidens knocked off the Woodall JV Lady Wildcats, 25-5, and the Briggs Braves blew the Woodall JV Wildcats away, 37-7.
At deadline, the Woodall girls were leading the Tahlequah girls, and three games remained on Monday’s docket: Tahlequah boys vs. Woodall, and the two Fort Gibson-Maryetta games.
The tournament will continue tomorrow with four games in the winners’ bracket, beginning at 4 p.m.
The losers’ bracket will be played on Wednesday afternoon, with the championship and consolation games taking place on Thursday.
TDP will have reports as they become available.
