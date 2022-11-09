Keys Elementary tourney nearing end; championships today

The Keys 5th- and 6th-grade basketball tournament is nearing completion, with the championship games today.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the losers' bracket was played out with mixed results.
The Fort Gibson girls defeated Grand View, 25-0, in game one. Then, Grand View's boys took down Fort Gibson, 21-17, in the second game.
Game three was a low-scoring affair, with the Woodall junior varsity girls victorious over the Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club girls, 9-5, and in the final game of the evening, the B&GC boys defeated Woodall's JV boys, 40-2.
The championship games will begin Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Keys Middle School gym at 4 p.m.
