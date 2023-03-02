Keys ends season in a fight to the finish

The Keys Cougars traveled to Verdigris on Thursday, March 2, to take on their neighbors from Adair County, the Westville Yellowjackets – and wound up getting stung.
For both teams, it was their first game in the Area playoffs, and for Keys, it would be their last of the season. After a complete four-quarter battle, the Cougars came up 2 points shy of the win. Keys ended their season to Westville with a final score of 39-37.
Both teams came out in the first half and it was evident neither were ready to go home. Possession went back and forth throughout the first quarter with both teams managing to keep the score low. Keys stayed on top of Westville 8-6 as they went into the second quarter.
“We allowed them to force us into too many bad shots,” Coach Greg Barnes said.
The Cougars came out in the second half and made an effort to put up key shots. Westville was able to add 10 to the scoreboard, while Keys countered that with 13. As they headed into halftime, the Cougars maintained their lead over the Yellowjackets, 21-16.
Westville came out after halftime and started to push toward the lead that Keys held in the first half. Their offense was able to outscore Keys in the third by 6 points. Many possessions went scoreless on both sides as the defense was hustling to regain the ball. Heading into the final quarter of play, Westville had taken the lead by 1 point. It was anyone’s ballgame with a score of 30-29.
The last quarter was an intense game of basketball as Keys and Westville kept a tight rein on each other. With 20 seconds to go, the score was 37-36, Westville. After two trips to the foul line for Keys in the last 11 seconds, the game ended with Westville continuing on to State and Keys putting an end to a hard-fought season. The final score of the ballgame was 39-37.
Barnes said they just could never get going offensively. Keys had a run in the second quarter, but was forced into some tough shots.
“These kids were a pleasure to coach. They came in everyday and worked hard with great attitudes. I will miss this group of seniors. They are not just good basketball players, but also good young men,” Barnes said.
Leading the Keys Cougars in scoring were Garin Barnes with 13, Trenton Nichols and Reed Trimble both with 8, Colton Combs and Tae Muskrat Flynn both with 3, and Joe Green with 2.
