The Lady Cougars soccer team finished their season recently with 7-2 win over Tulsa Webster, and a 4-0 victory over Heavener.
"The girls finished with a 4-8 record," Keys Athletic Director Steve Goss said. "The four wins are the most Keys has had in soccer in five years."
Goss said the senior leaders of the Lady Cougars this season were Madison McCollum, Hayden Thomas, and Courtney Rogers. Other seniors on the team included Jaedynn Scott, Skylah Phillips, Sierra Winkler, Olivia Martinez, and Rosie Martinez.
The Keys golf team finished Regional Runners-Up: at the Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa Tuesday. Jayce Gideon, who has been the team leader this year, according to Coach Dick Goss, had an off day, he said, and finished with a 97. Carlee Gideon led the team at Rock Creek with a 95. Ella Walls also shot a 97, Lilly Massingall shot 103, and Chloee Barnes checked in at 114.
The team total was 392, finishing just nine shots behind Tishomingo, the top finisher with 383. Other teams, and their scores in the tournament included Oktaha (410), Olive (411), Community Christian (413), Frontier (424), Empire (453), Summit Christian (454), Luther (474), Nowata (499), and Pawhuska (514).
"I am really proud of them keeping the tradition alive of making state," Coach Goss said. "We have qualified every year since 2008.
"Jaycee has been our best player all season, and she had an off day today," he said. "That makes me super proud of the other girls stepping up.
"Golf may be played individually, but we showed it was a team effort today," Goss said.
