The Keys Cougars will face their toughest test of the season in their first home game and district opener Thursday against Vian on senior night.
The Cougars go into the game at 0-3 and the Wolverines remain undefeated at 3-0. One of Vian's wins came against Class 4A John Marshall, 32-28. Senior quarterback Javyn Wright led Vian on a game-winning drive late in the game.
"Our guys know what's in front of us. We all know Vian is good but we're going to come out and fight," said Keys head coach Adam Hass.
Vian advances all the way to the state finals last year losing to Metro Christian, 42-32, ending its season with a 12-2 record.
"It's really hard to compare that team to this one," said Vian defensive coach Kenyatta Wright. "I think the biggest difference is that our team knows what it takes to get there, and the next step is winning it. Coach Willis has been challenging everyone, coaches and players, to focus on the details."
Wright is a former Vian standout who went on to be a four-year starter at Oklahoma State. He was signed by the Buffalo Bills as a free agent and spent time with the New York Jets.
Wright's son, Solomon, has already committed to Arkansas. Quarterback Javyn Wright and linebacker Zavin Lackey have not yet committed but also have Division I offers.
"They're one of the best teams I've seen on film in a long time," said Hass.
The Vian senior class has only lost eight games during their high school career dating back to their freshman season.
