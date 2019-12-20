Keys fell to Class 3A No. 3 Adair 61-32 Friday night in Adair, snapping its five-game win streak.
The Lady Cougars finish at 5-2 during the first third of the season and before they take a two-week break.
The Lady Cougars had trouble producing offensively and trailed 17-5 in the opening quarter.
Their defensive struggles continued in the second quarter after the Lady Warriors put up 21 points to take a 38-14 lead into halftime. Kylie Eubanks led the team with seven first-half points.
The Lady Warriors put the game out of reach in the third quarter with a commanding 51-21 lead going into the final quarter.
Eubanks and Ashlynn Berry made eight of the team’s 11 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Lady Warriors 11-10.
Eubanks led the team in scoring with 12 points. Berry and Sierra Winkler each had eight points.
Keys brings a winning record with them into winter break. Head coach Jami Springwater is happy with the way the players are playing within their role and without a starter, Emma McCurtain.
“I felt like we’ve overcome a lot of adversity,” said Springwater. “With Emma and Trinity Ward being out we started four sophomores tonight. The girls stepped up and they’ve played their role.”
Eubanks and Winkler have made noticeable improvements from last season. Eubanks leads the team in rebounds despite playing as a guard and Winkler averages 3.6 steals a game, which is enough to lead the team and eclipse last year’s total while coming off the bench.
Keys hosts Oktaha January 3 to start the second third of the season. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m.
Cougars 28, Warriors 45
Keys slips to 3-4 following a 45-28 loss to 3A No. 19 Adair Friday night in Adair. Adair has a 5-2 record after the lopsided win.
The Cougars played even the final three quarters, but the Warriors’ 19-2 run in the first quarter proved to be too much to handle.
A 14-7 run by the Cougars put a dent into the Warriors’ lead but they trailed 26-16 going into halftime.
Shots were not going during the second half for the Cougars. They were outscored 19-12 despite the improved defense in the second half.
“We played well defensively,” said Keys head coach Greg Barnes. “We just got in a hole in the first quarter. They’re really aggressive in man-to-man and it sped us up and we couldn’t score.”
Bryce Sanders led the Cougars in scoring with 14 points while coming off the bench. Scotty Wolff had five points.
Barnes is aware of the team’s lack of offense during the early stretch of the season, but he believes he has the right players playing good defense and looks to compete after the break.
“We’ve got the pieces, we’re just not putting the ball in the basket right now,” said Barnes. “We’re not scoring enough to beat the good teams. Defensively I think we’re doing a good job, but we’re a little inconsistent individually.”
Keys will host 2A No. 18 Oktaha January 3 tipping off following the girl’s game.
