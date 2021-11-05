The Key Cougars came out Friday against the Cascia Hall Commandos looking to extend their current two-game win streak in the regular season finale. The Cougars took the field without top weapon Cooper Hamilton who was in street clothes for the entirety of the game. Keys would eventually fall to the Commandos, in not-so close fashion, 42-22.
Keys came out to a fire-hot start against the Commandos, scoring on their opening drive, courtesy of a six-yard touchdown run from Lane Taylor. The 7-0 lead would be the only one Keys held for the entire game. After a turnover late in the quarter, the first quarter would end with Keys leading 7-0. Then the second quarter happened. Cascia Hall would score on their next three drives. Ethan Crane carried the load for the Commandos on offense, scoring a six-yard touchdown run and a three-yard touchdown in the quarter.
Cascia Hall would add one more touchdown before the half, this time a 47-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 21-7 at the half. The second half opened with an opening drive another short three-yard touchdown run, pushing their lead to 28-7. Keys refused to go down quietly, it seemed that every time the Commandos would go for the kill shot, Keys would be there to respond. This response came in the form of a 24-yard touchdown run from quarterback Lane Taylor, his second of the night on the ground. After a good first-down play by Cougar’s rush-end Tyler Petree, they had the Commandos in a second and long, needing only two more plays to get the ball back.
You could feel the momentum slowly coming back to the cougar’s sideline, then the Commando’s would take the following run play for a 50-yard touchdown. That would prove to be the dagger. Heading into the fourth, the Cougars faced 35-14 deficit. After another three and out from the Cougars, Cascia Hall would cash in another rushing touchdown, this time from four yards out to bring the score up to 42-14. Keys was able to add a garbage time touchdown, via Peyton Williams on a 1-yard score. After completing the two-point conversion, the score read 42-22, which would be the final score. Here is what Keys Head Coach Adam Hass had to say after the game.
“We have to learn from tonight, and put it behind us quick,” said Hass. “When you have two good teams playing each other It comes down to who can be more physical, and we just weren’t that tonight. They were the better team tonight, less mistakes. I can relate this to last year you know when they beat us in the regular season, and the second time around we made less mistakes and were able to win the game. I told the guys to put this behind them, because they’ve earned this extra week coming up for the playoffs.”
Keys will finish the regular season with a record of 6-3, and will hit the road to take on Antlers for their first-round playoff matchup next Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.