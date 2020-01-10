Keys drops to 5-6 after falling in the semifinal round of the Warner Eagles Cherokee Classic to 3A No. 11 Eufaula.
The game went into triple-overtime where the Ironheads won, 67-63.
Bryce Sanders led the Cougars to outscore the Ironheads 14-9 in the opening quarter. He scored five points and Logan Yanez pitched in four points.
The Cougars maintained their lead into halftime. Riley Kimble sunk a pair of crucial 3-pointers to keep their 24-23 lead.
The Ironheads reclaimed the lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Cougars 16-6 and took a 39-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Trailing 41-44 in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Kimble hit another 3-pointer to extend the game into overtime.
Sanders and Yanez continued to make their free throws and Scotty Wolff scored seven points during the overtime periods, but the team was unable to contain the Ironheads shooters. The Ironheads made four 3-pointers throughout overtime and put them in a position to win.
"We made a few mental mistakes at the end," said head coach Greg Barnes. "We're still missing some easy shots and if we make them, I don't even think it goes to overtime, but we allow teams to stay in because we're not making the easy shots we get an opportunity at."
Despite the loss, Barnes has seen improvements from his team from the beginning of the season.
"We're getting better," said Barnes. "Turnovers are down, we're playing really well on defense and I thought we did a good job on the boards tonight. Scotty Wolff did a good job getting us scoring on the inside tonight and that helped a lot."
Wolff led the team with 23 points. Yanez, Sanders and Kimble scored 15, 10 and 9 points respectively.
Keys looks to leave Warner with another win tomorrow in the consolation round of the tournament before hosting Central Sallisaw Tuesday night.
