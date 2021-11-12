EUFAULA — The Keys Cougars had their season come to a close Friday in a 42-14 setback to Eufaula in the opening round of the Class 2A Playoffs in Eufaula.
Keys had won three of their previous four games and were looking to keep going in the playoffs. The sad reality was that they were just overmatched by a better team. From the get-go, it just seemed like Eufaula came out focused and ready to handle their business.
First drive of the opening quarter saw Eufaula march down the field and cap it off with a one-yard touchdown run, making their early lead 7-0. Keys would follow with a punt on the following drive. Eufaula would shortly after adding seven more points to the board coming on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 early in the first. Garret Glory returned the following kickoff down to the Ironheads’ 35-yard line. Suddenly Keys had brought the momentum back to their side.
The momentum would prove short lived, though. Just three plays later, Lane Taylor would throw a pick which the Ironheads would return to their own 45-yard line. Just two plays later saw the Ironheads converting a 30-yard pass for a score, pushing the first quarter lead to 21-0. The defense would step up for Keys after a couple punts, forcing a fumble by the Ironheads and recovered by Jeremiah Clinton. Just like the first quarter-drive, the momentum would prove short lived as Lane Taylor threw his second pick of the game on the following play.
After the back-to-back turnovers by both teams, the Cougars added one more forced turnover, this time an interception from Austin Davis, but it ultimately led to a punt from the Cougars, which was retuned by the Ironheads for a 70-yard touchdown to make it 28-0. This was when all doubt was erased by the Ironheads, as they would add one more touchdown via the run game. This one to the tune of 85 yards. Lane Taylor would return the favor a couple drives later, picking off the Eufaula quarterback. But with little time left in the half, the Cougars would just run the time out to make it 35-0 at half.
The second half showed much lower scoring. Keys would add two garbage time touchdowns, both coming in the fourth quarter. One from Drew Morgans for 35-yards, and one from Lane Taylor from 37-yards out. When the scoreboard timer read 0:00, the final score would be 42-14 in favor of the Ironheads, ending the season for the Cougars with their final record reading 6-4 on the season.
This obviously was not the wanted outcome, especially with a senior class that includes Lane Taylor, Drew Morgans, Levi Troyer, Peyton Williams, Jeremiah Clinton, Parker Sinclair, Bryan Pritchett, and Tyler Petree. A loaded class that will surely missed in the years to come, but with the talent the Cougars have coming up, they could be in for another playoff run next year.
