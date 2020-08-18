Keys suffered its second loss to Pocola in as many days Tuesday in a 16-0 setback in Pocola.
The Lady Cougars were outscored 36-2 over the two games against the Lady Indians.
Reagan Hammons, Bailey Davis and Jasmine Shaw had Keys' only hits. Hammons had an infield single in the opening frame, Davis singled to right field in the second inning, and Shaw singled to center during the third.
Maggie Phillips allowed six earned runs on 13 hits in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Cougars, who fall to 1-4-1 under head coach Nick Zodrow. In 2.2 innings of work, Phillips issued a pair of walks and did not post a strikeout.
Pocola scored four runs apiece in the first and second innings, and closed with an eight-run third.
Keys, who is 0-4 in District 3A-7, will be at the Chouteau Tournament from Thursday through Saturday.
