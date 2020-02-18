PARK HILL -- Keys showed great improvements from the beginning of the season Tuesday night when they hosted Adair for its last regular season game. The Lady Cougars lost, 54-46, but improved since their 61-32 loss to Adair earlier in the season.
"This is a team that will win their area and they will go to state," said Keys head coach Jami Springwater. "I told our team going into the season our goal was getting to the state tournament and this is a good measuring stick because they will go to state."
The Class 3A No. 19 Lady Cougars finish the regular season with a 16-7 record before hosting districts Friday. The Class 3A No. 4 Lady Warriors improve to 18-4.
The starting lineup, which included seniors Emma McCurtain, Trinity Ward and Alyssa Radomski, held the Lady Warriors down 5-1 throughout the majority of the firth quarter. However, they finished the quarter scoring 10 unanswered points to take an 11-5 Lady Warriors lead into the second quarter.
The Lady Warriors started the second quarter with five-unanswered points, but the Lady Cougars quickly answered back. Kylie Eubanks put up 12 points in the second quarter. Ward made a 3-pointer and Sierra Winkler scored five points to chip into the lady Warriors lead, but the Lady Cougars trailed 31-25 entering halftime.
Winkler made her way to the free-throw line and almost single handily put the team in Lad Cougars in the bonus before the fourth quarter. She went 7-8 from the line and led the team in scoring in the third quarter. Ward also made a pair of free throws and made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The lady Cougars trailed 45-37 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Warriors started to stall with a six-point lead and 3:20 left on the game clock. Ward had another five-point performance in the final quarter. McCurtain scored four points as well.
Eubanks led the team in scoring with 15 points and had two assists, five rebounds and a steal. Ward finished with 13 points, six rebounds and an assist. Winkler scored 12 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line, and had five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Keys will host districts starting Friday night. The team will face 13-8 Kansas at 6:30 p.m.
Cougars fall short in close game: Keys had its five-game winning streak snapped by Adair on Tuesday night. The Cougars fell, 46-43, to cap the regular season.
The Cougars close the regular season with a 13-10 record before hosting districts Friday night. The 3A No. 8 Warriors improve to 19-3.
Scotty Wolff scored five points in the first quarter to help give the Cougars an 11-9 lead. However, the team passed the ball to generate open looks for their other players. Lane Taylor, Levi Troyer and Reed Trimble each made a field goal as well.
The Warriors offense was unstoppable in the second quarter. They outscored the Cougars 20-15 in the quarter to take a 29-26 lead into halftime. Gage Barnes went 4-4 from the free-throw line and led the team in scoring for the quarter. Logan Yanez, Riley Kimble, Taylor, Trimble and Troyer each scored tow points. Aside from Gage Barnes' free throws, the team went 4-10 from the line during the first half.
The Cougars continued to struggle from the free-throw line in the second half. The team went 2-7 from the line, but a Gage Barnes and Kimble each hit a 3-pointer to keep the team in the game. The Warriors extended their lead to 40-36.
Wolff made his free throw after being fouled during his layup with 3:12 left in the final quarter to put the Cougars within one point of the Warrior. The Warriors stalled out the Cougars to try and ice the game. The Cougars stole the ball a couple of times and had the final shot of the game, but they were unable to score after Wolff's points.
Free throws proved to be a crucial aspect of the game. The Cougars went 13-25 from the line while the Warriors went 27-18.
Gage Barnes led the Cougars in scoring with 11 points. Wolff was close behind with 10 points.
The Cougars had a five-game winning streak entering Tuesday night's game against the Warriors. Despite the close loss, they will look to carry their momentum into the postseason.
"Now everyone is even," said head coach Greg Barnes. "We have got to take the mistakes we made tonight and learn from them going into the district play. We've made some big steps in the past three weeks. Hopefully, we can get through Friday and keep improving."
Keys will host districts Friday night when they will take on 8-14 Kansas.
