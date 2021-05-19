Keys finishes a school-record ninth at golf state tourney

The Keys High School boys golf team had its best finish in program history last week in the Class 2A State Tournament at Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
The Cougars, paced by Isaac Latta, placed ninth in the team standings, shooting a three-round score of 1,068.
Latta, a senior, became Keys' first Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection in school history. Latta finished 11th in the individual standings. He shot an 81 in the opening round, followed with a 73 in round two and finished with a 75 for a final score of 229.
Reed Trimble followed Latta with a 92-88-85-265, Evan Harkreader closed with a 93-93-97-283, Jackson Tarrance finished with a 91-97-105-293, and Trevor Kirk ended with a 95-95-107-297.
Crescent's Dominic Stevens won the individual championship, shooting an overall 200. Stevens shot a 65 in the first two rounds and closed with a round of 70 on day two. Tipton's Conner Cryer was second overall at 14 strokes behind Stevens. Cryer finished at 71-72-71-214.
Walters won the team title with a 307-319-323-949, and Cashion followed at 328-322-336-986.
