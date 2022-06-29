Although the Keys football camp for grades 5-8 starts tonight, it's not too late for students to attend.
"We have about 45 or so registered right now," Keys head football coach Adam Hass said. "Anyone who wants to attend can show up tonight at 6:00, pay $10, and participate in both days of the camp."
The camp is staffed by the Keys Cougars' football coaching staff, including Hass, Brandon Richardson, Josh Harrington, Justin Brown, and Paul Whitley, and several members of the Cougars' varsity football team.
At the start of camp each evening, the campers will enter the field through the giant Cougar head, just like the varsity does on Friday nights, then will be divided into four groups, by grade. Each group will begin its session at one of four stations where the campers will be instructed in the fundamentals of football.
Hass said because of the age of the campers, the instruction is very basic. "We want to teach the kids to have fun, while learning about football," he said.
The camp will run from 6:00-7:30 tonight and tomorrow night, Hass said. They will rotate through each of the four stations, plus a neutral station where student managers maintain an ample supply of cold water for the campers and staffers.
At the end of the camp, Friday evening, each camper will receive a camp T-shirt, and a group photo will be taken in front of the Cougar head.
The younger camp for K-4 was held Monday and Tuesday of this week. "We had 50 that signed up, but we actually had a few less show up. I think over the two nights, we averaged about 45 each night," Hass said. "These are young kids, we want them to have fun, and learn something about the game of football. And maybe someday they'll become football players."
He said the camps are a yearly thing, and that he was excited that there were more this year than last year.
"We had some kids come out today that weren't here yesterday, but wanted to come, and I said that was fine," he continued. "The important thing is getting them involved.
"So, anyone not already registered can still come out and get involved," he said.
The campers seemed to especially enjoy interacting with the varsity players, Tuesday, trying to imitate the older boys' movements, or attempting to knock them down, unsuccessfully, of course, during blocking drills.
"We had several of our varsity kids helping us, last night we had 11, and a few more than that tonight," Hass said. "This community gives so much for us. This is our way, my way to give back to the community."
On Tuesday night, two recent graduates, Lane Taylor, and Jeremiah Clinton, also returned to help in the camp.
"This is part of the fun stuff, teaching these young kids," Hass said.
