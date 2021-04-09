Keys was limited to just one hit and three baserunners Friday afternoon in an 8-0 setback to Muldrow in Park Hill.
The Cougars, who played their first game since winning three of four games at the Gore Tournament late last week, fell to 8-4 overall under head coach Nick Zodrow.
Keys’ lone hit came on a lead off fifth-inning infield single by Bronc Quetone. Rhett Walker reached on an error with two outs in the sixth, and Reed Trimble walked on four pitches to start the fourth.
The Cougars had their first nine batters retired, seven of those on strikeouts. Keys batters went down on strikes 12 times.
Muldrow (4-13) got all it would need in the opening frame with a pair of runs. The Bulldogs added more runs in the second inning and scored their final run in the sixth.
Trimble took the loss at the starting pitcher. Trimble allowed three earned runs on five hits in two innings, while issuing one walk.
Walker pitched three innings of middle relief and did not allow a run on two hits. Walker struck out six and did not walk a batter. Logan Little threw the final inning, giving up one earned run on one hit, a solo home run to right field. Little had one strikeout and issued one walk.
The Cougars committed five errors.
Muldrow, who finished with eight hits, received two hits apiece from Jacob Claborn and Colton Pulliam. Claborn hit the homer off Little and finished with team highs in runs scored with three and RBIs with two.
Bulldogs’ starting pitcher Reid Sutton picked up the complete-game shutout, allowing just the hit to Quetone. Sutton registered 12 strikeouts and issued one walk.
Keys returns to District 3A-7 play Monday when it host Salina (12-6, 5-1). The two teams will play again Tuesday in Salina. The Cougars are 3-2 in district games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.