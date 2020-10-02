POCOLA -- The Keys Cougars got their first win under first-year head coach Adam Hass, beating Pocola, 58-8, Friday night on the road.
The Cougar run game was dominant with four different players scoring rushing touchdowns.
Junior tandem Lane Taylor and Gage Barnes connected on three passing touchdowns on the night.
The Cougar defense played well, limiting the production of Pocola's dynamic playmaking quarterback Jaxton Rutledge. Rutledge accounted for five touchdowns in Pocola's win against Central Sallisaw.
"It was more about us playing our game and following our rules," Hass said. "We have the potential to be really good on both sides of the ball. We were pretty undisciplined in the first half with penalties and mistakes."
Joel Scott put Keys on the board first with a 40-yard rushing touchdown just under six minutes into the game. The Cougars added two more touchdowns by Gage Barnes and Lane Taylor before Pocola answered with their only score of the game.
Barnes scored from 55 yards with under two minutes remaining in the first half to give the Cougars a 30-8 lead going into halftime.
"Gage played well. He did a lot of great things tonight," said Hass
Colby Nottingham added a 40-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the third quarter. Taylor connected with Barnes on a 4-yard touchdown pass halfway into the third quarter to extend the lead to 46-8.
Pocola drove the ball inside the Keys ten yard line on the following possession. The drive stalled after a poor snap moving the ball back to the 27 yard line before fourth down. Indian's quarterback Jaxton Rutledge connected with a receiver for a touchdown that would be negated due to holding.
Cooper Hamilton scored from 57 yards away on the first play of the fourth quarter extending Keys' lead to 53-8.. Gage Barnes connected on a 46 yard field goal to end the scoring at 58-8. Keys moves to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Cougars will host 1-4 Heavner next week. The Wolves lost to Panama 29-8 on Friday night.
