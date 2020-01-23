Keys improves to 8-7 after topping Class 3A No. 14 Eufaula, 55-53, in the first round of the Checotah Crossroads Classic Thursday night.
Riley Kimble went off in the first quarter to swing the momentum to the Cougars. Kimble sunk four 3-pointers to start the game, giving the team an 18-8 lead.
The Cougars struggled to contain the Ironheads offense in the second quarter. They were outscored 17-11, but they held onto a 29-25 lead entering halftime.
Free throws proved to be crucial for the Cougars in the second half. Scotty Wolff, Jagger Hall and Logan Yanez went for a combined 7-10 from the free throw line. The Cougars had a 40-32 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Wolff, Yanez and Jackson Terrance continued to hit their shots, this time combining 11-14 from the line to seal the win.
Wolff led the Cougars in scoring with 16 points. Kimble scored 15 points, all coming from 3-pointers in the first half. Yanez scored seven points.
Lady Cougars 54,
Lady Bulldogs 15
The 3A No. 20 Keys Lady Cougars steamrolled the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs Thursday night in the opening round of the Checotah Crossroads Classic. Keys won their third straight game, putting them at 11-4 and dropping Wagoner to 2-12.
A defensive first half allowed the Lady Cougars to run away with the game on their way to a 54-15 win.
Defense was the Lady Cougars' key in the first quarter. Four different players scored for the team and allowed them to pull away with an 8-2 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Cougars continued to play solid defense in the second quarter and found an offensive spark to pull away from the Lady Bulldogs. Kylie Eubanks started the quarter with a three-point play after getting sent to the free throw line and Ashlynn Berry scored five points. Their offense allowed the team to take a 25-4 lead going into halftime.
Free throw proved to be crucial for the Lady Cougars in the third quarter. Seven of the team's 13 points came from the line. The team as also 7-10 from the line, extending their lead to 38-9.
The Lady Cougars continued to put up points in the final quarter, outscoring their opponent 16-6.
Kelsey Berry led the game in scoring while coming of the bench with 10 points. Ashlynn Berry scored nine points and Emma McCurtain finished the game with eight points.
