Keys girls' golf finishes second at Rock Creek in Sapulpa

Keys finished Regional Runners Up at Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa on April 26. From left are: Chloee Barnes, Carlee Gideon, Lilly Massingill, Jaycee Gideon, and Ellie Walls.
“Really proud of them keeping the tradition alive of making state – we have qualified every year since 2008. Jaycee has been our best player all season and she had an off day, and that makes me super proud of the other girls stepping up. Golf may be played individually but we showed it was a team effort today,” said Dick Goss, Keys girls' golf coach.
