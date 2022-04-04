The Keys girls’ golf team is off to a strong start, having placed first in the Canadian Tournament at Arrowhead on March 30 and Little Kansas at Flint Ridge on March 28. The Lady Cougars also placed second at the Keys Tournament.
“Our girls have been off to a great start,” said Steven Goss, KHS athletic director and principal. “We are class 2A in Golf and the tournaments we have been winning have been mostly full of 4A and 3A schools so the accomplishment is even greater in that context.”
The team is led by sophomore Jaycee Gideon, who has medaled in all three tournaments and has significantly improved since last season. The two seniors, Carlee Gideon and Lilly Massingill are leading the youngsters, Ellie Walls, Chloee Barnes, and Kylie Forrest.
“The key to our success in golf is first and foremost we have outstanding students who work hard and take competition seriously. Another key is our Coach – Dick Goss – does a great job working with the girls on not just the physical part of golf but the mental aspect of competition and always thinking about the next swing and not letting a bad swing compound into a bad hole.”
Carlee Gideon, who will graduate in May and plans to attend the University of Tulsa to study sports science said that she values the contributions of the younger athletes on the team, and enjoys playing with her younger sister, Jaycee.
“Everyone has stepped up this year,” she said. “I’m chasing my little sister at this point, but it’s fun to play with her.”
Carlee believes that focus, attitude, and good coaching have been key to the team’s success.
“As a team, our attitude is everything. We play every shot like it’s a brand new game. There isn’t a time where we get down on ourselves. We play the best that we can. Nobody will get mad at us if we don’t do our best, but we keep trying,” said Carlee.
The team has two more regular season tournaments, and then it will go on to regionals, and hopefully the state tournament, which will take place May 4-5.
“We will graduate two seniors, but we plan on keeping the tradition alive – Keys Girls Golf has qualified for state every season since 2009. As athletic director, I believe ‘how you do anything is how you do everything’ and the winning tradition in golf carries to all sports,” said Goss.
Dick Goss, golf head coach, believes that the team will continue to improve.
“I am really proud of these girls and how well they have done in three opening tournaments – a runners up and two first-place finishes. Keys girls have made the state tournament every year since 2009 and I’m proud of these girls working to continue that tradition. We have three sophomores and two seniors that should continue to get better,” he said.
