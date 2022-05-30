There was a story here a few days ago about the Keys Cougars men's golf team being named the Academic State Champions with a straight 4.0 grade point average (GPA.)
Broken down, that means all five members of the team, senior Jackson Tarrance, juniors Gabriel Enlow, Reed Trimble, and Josiah Wolff, and sophomore Evan Harkreader, each had straight A's all the way from grades nine through this year.
The Lady Cougars recently finished sixth in the State Golf Meet, but they also finished with an accumulative 3.972 GPA, which included four straight 4.0's, and one 3.86.
The Lady Cougars' five team members included seniors Carlee Gideon, and Lilly Massingill, and sophomores Jaycee Gideon, Chloee Barnes, and Ellie Walls.
When the math is done, the two teams' aggregate GPA is an astonishing 3.986, just 0.014 away from solid 4.0!
The Keys school system is turning out some very good athletes, but more importantly, it is turning out athletes who are dedicated to classroom studies, and the furtherance of their academic career.
Kudos to the Keys school district, the entire coaching staff, and to golf coach Dick Goss for providing stats after both teams received their trophies earlier this week.
