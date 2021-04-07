Keys golf teams add more tournament titles

The Keys High School golf teams added two more tournament championships earlier this week.
The Cougars took top honors as a team in the Kansas Invitational at Flint Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Isaac Latta won the individual title for Keys, shooting an even-par 66. The Cougars also had top 10 finishes with Trevor Kirk placing fifth and Reed Trimble 10th.
The Cougars took second place Wednesday in the Canadian Classic at Arrowhead Golf Course with a 346, seven strokes behind champion Latta.
Latta won another individual title after shooting a 74. Trimble was 10th in the standings with an 85. Evan Harkreader followed with a 91, Jackson Tarrance shot a 96, and Kirk finished with a 100. Gabe Enlow shot a 103, and Bronc Quetone shot a 119.
The Lady Cougars claimed a team title Tuesday in Stigler at Brier Creek Golf Course with a score of 385.
Keys' Sidney Keller took top honors individually, shooting a 90.
