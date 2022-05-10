Keys golf teams carry on tradition

The Keys Cougars golf teams finished their respective seasons recently, and, according to Coach Dick Goss, they finished well above par, if you'll pardon the intended pun.
The girls team finished sixth overall in state competition. The boys team didn't place in the State rankings, but were named All State Academic champions, with a straight 4.0 gpa. "I told the boys we might not have won on the golf course, but we won the one that counts," Goss said.
In the girls' division, at the State Meet, played at Aqua Canyon Golf Course in Guthrie, the Lady Cougars finished sixth with an 847 in two rounds. They actually finished fifth in round one, eight strokes better than Tishomingo, but Tishomingo beat the Lady Cougars by 29 in the second round to claim fifth.
Turner was the overall winner at 679, Christian Heritage took second with 787, Mooreland was third at 788, Merritt finished fourth with 815, Tishomingo was fifth with 826, and Keys sixth with 847. Olive finished seventh, followed by Community Christian, Oktaha, Hooker, Frontier, and Mangum.
Lady Cougar Jaycee Gideon finished tied with Gracie Leronitis, of Christian Heritage, for seventh place individually, leading Keys with 184. Other Lady Cougar scores included Ella Walls with 212, Lilly Massingal with 223, Carlee Gideon at 228, and Chloee Barnes at 250.
"We finished sixth, and that is tied with last year for our highest finish," Goss said. "I am very proud of this team, after losing two seniors from last year, including an All State player, and still finishing this well shows what these girls are made of.
"We graduate two seniors this year, as well, but we fully plan on keeping the tradition of Keys Girls Golf continuing," he said. "We have made 14 straight trips to state."
Goss has been extremely busy the past few days. "I'm tired," he laughed. "Between coaching golf, teaching two classes, and a grandson on the State baseball team (Reed Trimble), we've really had to juggle our sports calendar around.
"If I make it through the rest of this year, I'll have been at it for 51 years," he said. In case the last name Goss seems to ring a bell, Coach Dick Goss is the father of Keys Athletic Director Steve Goss, who is also the assistant baseball coach for the Keys Cougars, and, at the time of the interview with Daddy Goss, the younger Goss was busily attempting to secure rooms in the OKC area for the baseball team, who will be playing in the State Tournament starting Thursday.
