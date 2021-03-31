Keys golf teams win tournament championships

The Keys girls golf team won its second tournament championship in a row Wednesday at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian.
The Lady Cougars shot a 408 and were led individually by senior Sidney Keller, who finished second after shooting a 95. As a team, the Lady Cougars finished five strokes ahead of Tishomingo.
Keys senior Asia Perry was ninth in the individual standings with a 97, and junior Carlee Gideon was 10th with a 101.
Keys claimed two tournament titles in golf Monday at the Henryetta Country Club.
The Lady Cougars had three of the top four individual finishes and won the team title, shooting a 398. Keller won the individual championship, closing with a 90. Perry was second at five shots back with a 95, and Carlee Gideon placed fourth with a 100. Jaycee Gideon was also in the top 10, finishing seventh with a 113. Other participants for Keys were Sidney Kelwe and Lily Massingill.
The Cougars, behind senior Isaac Latta’s third-place finish, shot a 388 to close four strokes in front of Eufaula. Latta shot an 84. Other participants for Keys were Evan Harkreader, Jackson Tarrance, Trevor Kirk and Gabe Enlow.
