Keys golfer Sidney Keller earns all-state honors

Keys’ Sidney Keller became just the second Oklahoma Coaches Association Golf All-State selection in school history Thursday.
Keller finished ninth individually and helped the Lady Cougars to a sixth-place team finish in the Class 2A State Tournament at Cimarron Golf Club in Guthrie.
Both Keller’s individual finish and the team finish are the top in program history.
The senior finished with a two-round score of 170, shooting an 84 on Wednesday and following with an 86 on Thursday.
As a team, the Lady Cougars shot a first-round score of 399 and a day two score of 413.
Jaycee Gideon followed Keller with a 97-102-199 and finished 30th in the standings. Lilly Massingill closed at 103-114-214, Asia Perry shot a 115-115-230, Carlee Gideon ended at 119-114-233.
Keys’ other OCA All-State selection was Whitney Carson in 2007.
Regent Prep’s Jenni Roller won the state championship, shooting a 66-67-133. Roller was 11-under par for the championship and seven strokes in front of Turner’s Jaci Hartman, who finished at 73-67-140.
Turner won the team title with a 329-325-654.
Hulbert junior Lilly Chambers shot a 103 on day one and finished with a 98 on Thursday.
