PARK HILL -- The start to Adam Hass' head coaching career has been a one-of-a-kind experience.
The first-year head football coach at Keys High School is trying to get acclimated.
He's also staring down COVID-19 restrictions.
In just his second day of conducting summer workouts on Tuesday morning, Hass, a former assistant at Collinsville, is getting his feet wet in uncharted waters.
The Cougars were doing agility drills on the track and also spending time in the weight room on day two.
"The first two days have gone well," Hass said. "We're focused primarily on the logistics of it and with the guidelines and cleansing, and keeping the social distancing. One of the things you have to look at is the emotional and mental health right now coming off this pandemic. Just being around these guys and being around each other has been good these first two days."
Hass, who is the fourth head coach in as many years at Keys, said there was more normalcy on Tuesday.
"Today, it feels more like normal," he said. "I've still got to keep in mind that we're not out of the woods and things are going to be different. But it feels as if there's a little more normalcy today."
Seniors J.D. Crumby, Jordan Andrews and Tristan Howe are just glad to be back together as a unit.
"Individually, we should be working out all through it, but it's really good to work out as a team to get our chemistry good and all of that," said Crumby.
"It's been a good experience to come out here, especially being back with the team again," Andrews said. "We're getting back in the swing of things and back to a regular schedule and a regular way of doing things and not just being in the whole quarantine kind of thing. It's harder to keep yourself motivated and keep yourself accountable when you're on your own. When you're with a team, the whole team can be punished for one person's actions. It gives you a sense of having to complete a task."
"It's feeling a little more normal, but it's still weird that we have to wash our hands after everything," Howe said. "Most of us are just trying to get back in shape."
The Cougars went under 4-6 last year under Mel Maxfield, who was head coach for just one year after replacing Mitchell Crittenden.
This year's senior class has had to adapt to change every year.
"I feel bad for them, I feel bad for the seniors," Hass said. "In four years they've had four new head coaches. I hope that I can build a relationship with them, get them to buy in and let them know that I'm here for them. I think we'll have a good year."
"I don't know what it's like not to go through [transition]," Crumby said.
Hass has been pleased with the participation numbers and it's where he hoped it would be.
"We've had close to 30 both days," Hass said. "That was kind of my goal in my mind. If we could have 30 show up, those are really good numbers, and we're pretty close to that. I'm happy with the numbers so far. It could be better, but I'm happy with it coming off this pandemic."
