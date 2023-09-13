Keys football has nowhere to go but up, and that is where they’re hoping to go Friday, Sept. 15, when they make the hour-and-a-half bus trip to Kiefer.
The Cougars are coming off a 20-0 loss to Stilwell, on Sept. 8 to open the season 0-2.
They have hit paydirt just once thus far in the early goings, a six-yard run by senior back Austin Davis, followed by a successful point after kick by freshman Tanner Starr.
Sophomore quarterback Cash Trammel was shaken up last week in Stilwell, but is cleared and ready to go against Kiefer, Head Coach Adam Hass said.
“Cash is OK, David Travis is day-to-day, and Parker Keller is out with a concussion,” Hass said. “Other than that, no new injuries to report, thankfully.”
The Kiefer Trojans come into the game with a 2-0 record, having defeated Adair 64-26 last week.
The Trojans’ offensive attack is about 50-50 run-pass. In game one, KHS scored two touchdowns on the ground, five in the air, and one on a kick return. In the Adair game, the Trojans scored four times on the ground, three times on passes, and once on a fumble recovery.
“Kiefer has a really good football team,” Hass said. “On offense, they mix it up with a lot of different formations, and on defense, they’re unpredictable.”
He said the Trojans sometimes go with a three-man front, and sometimes out of a four-down front.
“That’s part of their unpredictability,” Hass said.
So, what do the Cougars need to do?
“I think the key for us, defensively, is to get lined up.” Hass said, “Making sure we’re getting lined up, and playing physical.”
Hass said Kiefer has a few more seniors than Keys has, and that can make a difference due to more experience.
On shorter bus trips such as Kiefer, about an hour and a half, Hass said he tries to get to their destination about 40 minutes before they have to go out and warm up.
“When we get there, we let the boys go walk the field, kinda loosen up their legs before they start getting dressed,” Hass said. “On longer trips, say like to Hugo or somewhere like that, we try to stop a time or two, let the kids loosen up. Hugo is a long trip.”
Keys’ offensive coordinator and play caller, Justin Brown, missed last week’s game at Stilwell due to illness, but Hass said it will be good to have Brown back this week.
Hass is the defensive coordinator, and the two other coaches are Paul Whitley and Michael Clayborn.
“We’re actually below the average for coaches for 2A football,” Hass said. “The average for 2A is five or six coaches, but we only have four this year.
“We’re going for quality rather than quantity."
The Sept. 15 game at Kiefer is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Watch the Sept. 16-17 edition of The Daily Press for a complete report of the game.
