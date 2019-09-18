Keys will have its hands full Friday night when it hosts Roland for both teams' final non-district game of the season. It will be the Cougars' home opener in Park Hill.
Roland is 1-1 and coming off a 14-12 win against Muldrow. Keys is winless at 0-2 under first-year head coach Mel Maxfield. The Cougars suffered a 41-13 road loss to Lincoln, Arkansas last week.
The Rangers' offense played lights out in last week's matchup against Muldrow. The team was able to run for 261 rushing yards, thanks to the running back duo of Cole and Drake Davis. Cole Davis caught a toss out of the backfield for a 28-yard touchdown run, which was followed up by a 28-yard touchdown run by Drake Davis later in the half.
Quarterback Jackson Kemp is an athlete under center who is also a threat to run with the ball. The offense ran for 261 rushing yards but did not earn any yards through the air.
The Rangers' defense is also a stout group, which they showed during last week's win. Cornerback Paxton Pitts recovered a fumble that Cole Davis forced on the opposing wide receiver. Everett Bergwall earned four tackles during his time on defense. The team held Muldrow to only 68 rushing yards and 144 passing yards.
Drake Davis is an every-down player on both sides of the ball that the Cougars will need to game plan for. He ran for 61 rushing yards on only nine carries while also getting a pair of tackle on defense, one of which was a tackles for a loss and the other one being a sack. The Cougars must contain Drake Davis to win Friday night.
While the team has a solid running game, the Rangers were only able to convert 33 percent of their third-down conversions. The Cougars will look to stop the opposing offense during the early-down to force more third-down situations for the Rangers.
The Cougars will look for their first win of the season to gain some momentum before facing their rival Sequoyah next week in the start of District 2A-5 play.
