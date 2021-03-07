Keys was denied a state tournament berth Saturday evening.
The Cougars suffered a 42-38 loss to Hugo in an area tournament consolation championship game at Henryetta.
Senior forward Levi Williams led Keys with 12 points. Gage Barnes followed with eight points, and Jakob Hall and Riley Kimble both had six.
The Cougars, who also suffered a 55-41 loss to Hugo in a regional championship game on Feb. 27 at Spiro, closed their season with a 16-6 overall mark under head coach Greg Barnes. Keys finished the season ranked 16th.
Hugo was paced by Trey’von Brown’s game-high 13 points.
Keys was attempting to reach its second state tournament in program history, the other coming in 2012.
Hulbert falls to Oklahoma Union: Senior forward Gabe Lewis poured in a game-high 24 points, but the Riders had their season come to an end Saturday in a 59-53 setback to Oklahoma Union in a Class 2A Area Tournament consolation championship game at Fort Gibson.
Hulbert closed its season with a 17-7 overall record under head coach Jordan Hill and finished ranked 12th.
Nolan Edmundson added 12 points for the Riders, while Ethan Chuculate finished with eight.
Oklahoma Union was led by Jace Hollingshed’s 14 points. Dillon Ellis and Nate Collier finished with 10 points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.