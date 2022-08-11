Keys suffered their second and third consecutive losses to start the season Thursday with identical 12-0 setbacks to Howe and Oktaha at the Big 8 Conference Tournament.
The Lady Cougars, who opened the season with a 19-4 loss to rival Sequoyah, were limited to just one in the loss to Howe. Kamy Green had a one-out single to right field during the second inning.
Keys’ pitcher Kylie Forrest gave up four hits in 2.1 innings and issued 13 walks. Howe scored seven of its runs in the second inning.
In the loss to Oktaha, the Lady Cougars were limited to two hits — singles from Erica Ward and Forrest. Forrest went to right with one out in the first inning, and Ward singled to right with one out in the second. Keys had two other baserunners — Bailey Davis walked during the third, and Paige Foreman reached on an error in the first.
Maddie Hamby took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, allowing 12 earned runs on 10 hits in two innings of work. Hamby walked five batters and gave up a pair of home runs.
The Lady Cougars played Vian late Thursday in their third game.
Hulbert swept by Pocola: The Lady Riders were handed their third and fourth straight losses at Pocola in a Thursday doubleheader after starting its season with back-to-back wins against Talihina and Porter.
Hulbert was held hitless in both contests. They were blanked 11-0 in the first game and had a 14-1 setback in the nightcap.
In the opener, Kyra Horn suffered the loss in the pitcher’s circle. Horn gave up 11 runs (five earned) on 12 hits, struck out one batter and issued three walks. Pocola scored nine of its runs in the third inning after scoring a run apiece in the first and second innings.
In the nightcap, the Lady Riders’ lone run came during the third inning when Kenleigh Farmer walked, stole second base and later crossed home plate on an RBI groundout by Alyssa Fair.
Hulbert pitcher Calan Teague allowed 14 runs (four earned) on six hits in 2.2 innings. The Lady Riders committed seven errors.
The Lady Riders will remain on the road Monday when they visit Colcord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.