The Hulbert Riders and the Wyandotte Bears have not met this season.
That’s about to change. This Friday, April 28, at noon, the first pitch of the District playoffs in Hulbert, between the Riders and Wyandotte, is scheduled to be thrown. The two teams will play a doubleheader, each hoping to win both games and be done with it. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first one is over. Should the two teams split on Friday, the IF NECESSARY game will be held the next day, Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m.
“We’re hoping it won’t come to that,” said Hulbert Head Coach John Rozell. ”We’re out of school Friday, and we’re hoping that getting in a little batting practice, and getting loose will help us jump in and win two games.”
Of course, all the games above are heavily dependent upon the weather. Should they be rained out, most likely they will be rescheduled for the early part of next week.
The two teams had almost identical records a week ago, but coming into Friday’s games, the Riders hold a definite edge in the win-loss column, 15-16 to Wyandotte’s 13-18. That’s not the only edge, either. The Riders have several pitchers who have done well this season, but three in particular, consisting of Ethan Thompson, Ethan Reese, and Ethan Ellis, have carried the bulk of the pitching workload.
They have combined for 265 strikeouts or 1.98 strikeouts per inning. Thompson and Reese both have 93 Ks to their record, and Ellis has 79. By contrast, Wyandotte’s entire pitching staff has struck out just 170 batters.
Ellis, a freshman, leads the Riders in singles with 28, doubles with 21, total hits with 51, batting average with .526, and run batted in with 35. Batting third in the lineup helps with a lot of those numbers.
Hulbert and Wyandotte have faced four common opponents this season. Against those common foes, the Riders have a record of 2-2 while Wyandotte has a record of 3-8.
Hulbert Assistant Coach and Pitching Coach Lance Jeanes said Wyandotte has two lefties who are their main pitchers. “They’re both pretty salty,” said Jeanes.
He said he was planning to start Thompson against Wyandotte in the first game Friday. Reese will come on in relief if needed in that game. Ellis is slotted to start game two.
The Keys Cougars, by virtue of finishing fourth in their conference, will get to host District playoffs, scheduled for this Thursday, April 27, weather permitting.
The Cougars will face the Coalgate Wildcats, who finished fifth in their conference. According to Keys Athletic Director, Steve Goss, the two teams should be fairly evenly matched.
“If I were to bet on it, I’d bet on Keys, naturally, but I do actually think our conference is a little stronger than theirs,” said Goss.
Both teams are just a tad under .500, with Coalgate coming into the District playoffs at 12-13, and the Cougars coming in at 11-12.
The Cougars have been plagued with errors at times this season. Following an earlier game in which the Cougars committed 11 errors in the first three innings.
“I don’t know a whole lot about them, yet,” Zodrow said. “I’ve got calls into several coaches, but haven’t heard anything yet. I imagine they’re a whole lot like us. They finished fifth, we finished fourth. We’re probably a lot alike."
Zodrow noted that Coalgate was a young team by contrast, the Cougars have six senior starters, including Cooper Hamilton, Bronc Quetone, Reed Trimble, Trenton Nichols, Grant Stricker, and Levi Gamble.
Whether youth versus experience plays a part remains to be seen, but more important is whether the weather is going to cooperate or not.
“At first, it looked like the rain would be moving out by Thursday morning,” said Zodrow. “Now, they’re saying it might rain all weekend. If it does, I don’t know when we’ll play, but we have to play them."
Goss said the series, which is a best-of-three, is scheduled to start Thursday at 1:30 p.m., with the second game to be played immediately afterward, at approximately 4 p.m. A third, if necessary game would be played on Friday, April 28.
“Right now, it’s not looking too promising for Thursday,” said Goss. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.