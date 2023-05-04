The Keys Cougars’ baseball team went into the Regional Playoffs at Salina, on Wednesday, May 3, in hopes of repeating last year’s state semi-finals performance.
However, that did not happen.
They played two games and lost both, first to Salina, 10-0, and in the losers’ bracket, to Prague, 6-3.
The Cougars couldn’t get their bats going at all against Salina.
When they finally began to hit the ball against the Prague Red Devils, they scored some runs. The bad part was they had just two hits in the game, both in the second inning, and with the help of a walk, a sacrifice bunt, and a Prague error, three runs crossed the plate.
Prague had already scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning when the Cougars came up in the second. Bronc Quetone got things started with a single up the middle. Grant Stricker waited out a walk, and Levi Gamble bunted them both around. Quintin Berry bunted as well, and reached first on an error, while Quetone scored for the first Cougar run.
Following a strikeout for out two, the lead-off batter, and Keys pitcher, Reed Trimble, took the first pitch into the left-field corner. By the time the ball got back into the infield, Trimble was standing on third base, and Stricker and Berry had both scored, tying the game at 3-3.
Prague pushed another run across in the bottom of the second to regain the lead, and never let it go.
The third and fourth innings were pretty much a pitcher’s duel, with Trimble and the Prague hurler mowing down the opposition almost as fast as they could come to the plate.
The Red Devils broke the offensive silence in the bottom of the fifth, getting to Trimble for a lead-off triple, followed by a double. An error in the Keys’ outfield allowed a second run to score, putting the final tally on the scoreboard, 6-3.
Neither team could get anything going in the final two innings.
The Cougars were outhit 10-2 but committed one less error in the field than Prague.
Trimble and Quetone had Keys’ only hits, Trimble’s two-RBI triple in the second inning, and Quetone’s single that got the second-inning rally started.
Trimble went the distance on the mound for the Cougars, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out nine.
The Cougars finished the season with an 11-14 record and were District champs. Two-thirds of the Keys’ starting lineup played their last game as a Keys Cougar. Graduating senior Cougars include Trimble, Cooper Hamilton, Quetone, Stricker, Trenton Nichols, and Gamble. The only returning starters will be Logan Little, Berry, and Garret Lane, as well as part-time starter Gunter Carr.
