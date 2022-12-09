The Keys Lady Cougars used a strong fourth quarter to pull ahead of the Jenks Lady Trojans junior varsity team to take a 33-30 win in the consolation bracket of the JT Dixon Memorial Tournament at the Haskell basketball court Friday, Dec. 9.
Later, the Keys Cougars came out on top Friday night in a huge win over the Checotah Wildcats, 51-41, behind senior guard’s Reed Trimble and his game-leading 14 points.
The Cougars started the game firing, scoring 15 points in the first quarter, getting shots to fall early. A strong 4th quarter in which they scored 14 points helped secure the win.
Josiah Wolff scored nine points, Trenton Nichols and Joe Green added seven, Austin Davis contributed with six, Garrin Barnes had five, and Colton Combs had three points.
With the win, the Cougars will move on to the JT Dixon Memorial Tournament Championship Game in Haskell tomorrow night at 8:30 pm, facing off against Wagoner.
In the earlier girls' game, freshman Madison Hood was the leading scorer for Keys, adding 14 points, while hitting clutch free throws down the stretch for Keys.
“Madi’s been huge for us,” said Keys coach Kruz Lynch. “Sometimes you think it takes a little bit of time for a freshman to adjust but Madi’s jumped in and done what she’s supposed to do from the very first game.”
Keys trailed most of the game and were down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter, in which they only scored two points. However, a strong fourth quarter where they put up 12 points allowed the Lady Cougars to pull ahead and move forward in the consolation bracket.
“We didn’t show up to play like we were supposed to early, but we sat them down, got their attention and it worked,” said Lynch. “We came out the fourth quarter shooting the ball better and moving around defensively.”
The next leading scorer was Ashlyn Radomski, who notched seven points. Taylor Petree also added six points, while Bailey Davis, Elizabeth Holland, and Erica Ward each added two points.
Keys now moves on to play Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Haskell basketball court for the Consolation Championship against Wagoner Junior Varsity or Haskell, who will play later today.
