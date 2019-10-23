Keys, coming off a 63-14 win to Pocola, is looking to start a win streak and avenge last season's loss when it hosts Panama at Jerry Hood Field Friday night.
Last season, Panama was able to squeak by with a 12-7 win on their home turf, but the Keys players are looking to get their second district win of the season and improve from their 2-5 record under first-year head coach Mel Maxfield.
The Razorbacks enter on a three-game losing streak, including a 48-0 loss to Spiro and a 28-7 loss to Pocola. For comparison, the Cougars fell 44-14 to Spiro but blew out Pocola last week. Both the Razorbacks and the Cougars have a similar amount of talent, but if running back Joel Scott and fullback Colby Nottingham can replicate last week's performance the Cougars may have the edge. Both players scored multiple touchdowns and continually moved the chains against Pocola.
The offensive line will have their work cut out for them protecting quarterback Lane Taylor and creating running lanes for the backfield against the Razorback 3-4 defensive front. Through a combined effort, the Razorbacks defensive front has put up consistent pressure on the opposing quarterbacks this season. However, their defense has given up 193 points this season while the offense has only produced 139 points through seven games.
Kickoff is set to start at 7 p.m. in Keys. The weather is expected to be cold and rainy, so the teams will likely game plan to keep the ball on the ground and prevent turning the ball over in the slick environment.
