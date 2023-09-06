The Keys Cougars take their game on the road this Friday, Sept. 8, when they make the short bus trip to Stilwell. The Cougars are coming off a 30-7 loss to Gore last week, while the Stilwell Indians defeated Roland, 34-19.
The Cougars were already short two players, senior wide receiver and defensive back Garin Barnes, and junior offensive and defensive lineman Logan Starr before the game against Gore started. During the game, another senior lineman, Stanley Adamson, suffered a broken ankle and will be out for some time.
“Other than those, we’re pretty healthy,” Keys Head Coach Adam Hass said.
Hass said the Cougars had a good practice on Tuesday, and are working to fix some things they didn’t do right last Friday.
Hass said Stilwell has a good quarterback, Juan Martinez, who can sling the ball around.
“He can chuck the ball down the field,” Hass said, “and they have some receivers who can go get it.”
Martinez completed nine-of-13 passes last week for 197 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite receiver was Tray Chuculate who hauled in three passes for 41 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Hass said Stilwell’s defense was hard to describe.
“They’re an attacking style defense,” he said. “They move their front around, but it’s a four-man front.”
Four Indians had double-figure tackles against Roland. Jayden Fourkiller and Hunter Miller each with 13 tackles, and Colby Philpott and Kason Dowty each with 12.
Hass said the Cougars have to be more consistent in their execution.
“We have to be more consistent in blocking, protecting the quarterback, all of it,” he said. “That’s blocking assignments, that’s route running, that’s making a play on the ball, that’s holding onto the ball.”
Ask any fan who the most important player on a team is, and the answer will most likely be the quarterback, running back, or wide receiver. Ask any coach the same question, and the answer will be the center.
“Our center is Justus Aguilar,” Hass said. “He’s a sophomore, and he’s doing a good job for us. It’s vital to have a good center. He’s the first person to touch the ball. We can’t do anything if we can’t get a snap.”
Hass said the Cougars run their offense about half and half between the shotgun formation and under center.
“When we had our most successful possession the other night, we were under center most of the time,” he said.
Austin Davis is a powerful running back who showed last year that he wasn’t afraid to lower his head and bull his way for more yardage.
“He’s a bruiser,” Hass said.
The Cougars are breaking in a new quarterback, sophomore Cash Trammel.
“Cash is getting better all the time, but he’s still young, and he’s still green,” Hass said. “He’s still learning to be a leader on the field. He just continues to make strides, and gets better at what he does every day.”
Defensively, the Cougars are not going to change much.
“We’re going to come out in a 4-3,” he said. “I’d say with most defenses, the most important key on defense is your Mike linebacker Our Mike is Austin Davis.”
He said the defensive secondary is improving every day.
“We’re more experienced back there than we were last year because all those cats were freshmen last year,” Hass said.
Gametime in Stilwell, Sept. 8, between the red-and-black Keys Cougars and the red-and-white Stilwell Indians is 7 p.m.
“Friday night, I think it’s going to be a dog fight,” Hass said. “It’s going to come down to who executes the best, and we’re hoping it’s the Cougars.”
